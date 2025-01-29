UBA Rewards 2024 NEC Winners with $10,000 in Scholarship Grants

United Bank for Africa Ghana has revealed the winners of its 10th National Essay Competition during an awards ceremony held on Monday, January 27, 2025 in Accra. The top three participants were awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarship grants for their tertiary education anywhere in Africa.

“Out of more than 400 entries submitted nationwide, 12 finalists were selected for their exceptional essays. The top three winners were: Juanita Gobah (Legacy Girls’ College), who secured the grand prize of $5,000 for her outstanding essay.

Stephanie Ewurabena Aidoo (Wesley Girls’ High School), awarded $3,000 as the second-place winner and Edmund Elikem McBilly (Accra Academy), got the third prize of $2,000.

The finalists also included: Osei Kianna Agyapomaa (Yaa Asantewaa Girls’), Zoe Tetteh-Ashong (Legacy Girls’ College), Yahaya Muslima Nasara (Tamale SHS), Usman Ahmed Bashirudeen Katu (T.I. Ahmadiyya, Alfred Kwaku Dankwa Kyeremeh (Osei Tutu SHS), Kofi Asamoah Asamoah-Okyere (Presbyterian Boys’), Derrick Twumasi Boahene (Presbyterian Boys’ SHS), Suhaila Katari Abdul-Nasir (Aburi Girls’ SHS), Daniella Denteh Ofori (Accra Girls’ SHS).

All the finalists received a brand-new laptop, certificate of participation, medal, and branded school bag from the UBA Foundation.

The competition topics were: ‘Discuss the Importance of Environmental Sustainability and Actions Young People Can Take in Combating Climate Change,’ and ‘How Can Agriculture Be Made More Attractive to Young People to Reduce Importation, Create Employment, and Drive Innovation?

In a brief remark, Uzoechina Molokwu, Managing Director/CEO of UBA Ghana, noted that, “UBA Group, under the visionary leadership of our Chairman, Tony Elumelu, passionately believes that the future of Africa rests in the hands of its youth. This conviction fuels our perseverance in empowering the next generation through education and innovative initiatives aimed at bridging the literacy gap across the continent. By nurturing young minds, we are not just building a brighter future for individuals but unlocking the immense potential of Africa as a whole.”

Uzoechina Molokwu further stated that the Bank has spent over $400,000 over the past 10years, benefiting 30 winners who are at various levels of education and career. “through this initiative, we have produced medical doctors and even have one of the winners currently working in the HR department of the Bank.”

A representative from the Ghana Education Service, Sephina Soku Siaw, Program Officer also commended UBA Ghana for consistently running the competition over the past decade, recognizing its vital role in nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of critical thinking.

The event was attended by the management of UBA Ghana, representatives of participating schools, parents and guardians, representatives from Ghana Education Service as well as the media.