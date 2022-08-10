Uber to deactivate riders who don’t have Ghana Card

Uber is asking the millions of Ghanaians who have signed up to its hailing taxi app to update their details with the Ghana Card by August 31, 2022 or risk losing Uber services.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has not committed to any official deadlines for Ghana Card registration yet, but in a circular to each rider today, Uber said “The Ghana Card will be made mandatory on August 31, 2022 in your city and you will not be unable to take trips on the app without this document on your profile.”

The company therefore urged all riders to upload a clear picture of their Ghana Cards into the app before the said date, adding that those who do not have Ghana Card should visit the NIA website (National Identification Authority (nia.gov.gh) for assist.

Uber also urged riders who need further assistance to visit their Greenlight Hub on the ground floor of Urban Space at Kanda in Accra.

Find the circular below:

Meanwhile, the Communications Ministry given all mobile phone users up to September 30, 2022 to update their SIM card details with their Ghana Cards and biodata or risk being penalized.

Subsequent to that deadline, which is the third one since May 31, 2022, NIA, which is the entity authorized to issue Ghana Cards and reports to the Interior Minister, has come out and said they do not have the resources to meet the communications ministry’s deadline.

Indeed, a day after the new deadline was announced, some Ghanaians reported that they got registered with NIA but were asked to come for their cards on November 7, 2022, which is about six weeks after the SIM registration deadline.

The question being used by some industry experts is whether the communications minister would still instruct telcos to penalize people like that, who, through no fault of theirs, their Ghana Cards will be delivered six weeks after the SIM card registration deadline.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful promised to launch a commercial self-service which will enable Ghanaians to link their Ghana Cards to their SIM cards and also upload their biodata remotely at the cost of GHS5 on August 2, 2022. But as of today, August 10, 2022, that up is still not launched.