UBIDS assures students of support in educational endeavour  

The management of the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), has assured the students of the university’s earnest support, to enable them to achieve their desired academic aspirations.

They assured the students of their unflinching determination to serve and provide them with the excellent academic training that they deserved using the available limited resources but added that it would depend on the seriousness of the students to achieve that goal.

Professor Philip Duku Osei, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, gave the assurance in Wa during the second matriculation of the school.

In all, 4,372 students comprising 559 postgraduate and 3,813 undergraduate students were matriculated into the school.

Out of the number, 1,396 students, representing 32 per cent were females, while the remaining 2,976, representing 68 per cent, were males.

They were admitted to pursue courses in Education and Life-Long Learning, Planning and Land Management, and Information and Communication Technology among others.

“We promise to be supportive, fair in our application of policies and regulations, enhance the quality of your learning experience, and we hope that you will reciprocate by learning hard,” Prof. Osei said.

According to him, the school was working towards achieving gender equality in its admission process and expressed hope of achieving that.

He also admonished the students to exhibit good character while in school to enable them to succeed in their educational pursuit saying, “degrees are awarded not only for academic excellence but also for good character.”

He stressed the need for the students to be law-abiding and to use the appropriate channels to have their grievances addressed rather than engaging in illicit conduct such as vandalism and breaking laws with impunity.

“The University will be looking out for good conduct, and will not hesitate to sanction any culprit,” the Vice-Chancellor emphasised.

Prof. Osei also indicated that the school was awaiting approval from the Ghana Tertiary Education Council (GTEC) to introduce new programmes such as Law, Environmental Resource Management, and Hospitality and Tourism among others.