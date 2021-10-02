UBO International Super Lightweight Title Lands

Agbeve Herbal Centre, the lead sponsor for the ACE Power Promotions 16th October Bout dubbed “The Danger Zone” has received the titles for the night.

Mr Abdul Wahab, General Manager of Agbeve Herbal Centre received the UBO International Super Lightweight Title from Mr Isaac Amankwaah General Manager of ACE Power Promotions.

Meanwhile, Holy Dorgbetor says he will stop Success Tetteh in round 5 for the UBO inter-continental and national featherweight title. He has also called out WBO Youth Champion, Alfred Lamptey for a fight since he believes he is the best in the division.