UCC Confers Doctor of Educational Leadership on Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The University of Cape Coast on Saturday, 29th July, 2023 conferred on Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Degree of Doctor of Educational Leadership (DEL) Honoris Causa at the University’s New Examination Centre Building.

The honorary doctorate degree was in recognition of his “visionary leadership in transformative education, foresight, role in the implementation of the landmark free senior high school education, and his exceptional interventions towards the establishment of the University of Cape Coast IEPA UNESCO Category II Institute of Excellence in West Africa”

Portions of a citation presented to the Minister read “Your contributions in the educational enterprise proceeded to the doorsteps of the University of Cape Coast when as a Minister for Education, you spearheaded and lobbied the UNESCO Executive Board to facilitate a record-time approval of the Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (IEPA) as a UNESCO Category II Institute of Excellence in West Africa. Indeed, you were the leader of Ghana’s delegation to the 40th UNESCO General Conference in November 2019 when IEPA’s application was officially approved”

The University Council described Dr. Prempeh who is also Member of Parliament for Manhyia South as an “Exceptional Educational Leader, Advocate of Educational Reforms, Politician, Philanthropist and an Experienced Medical Practitioner”

KEY INTERVENTIONS

“As then sector Minister, you were instrumental in the implementation of the government’s flagship Free Senior High School Policy in the first year of the government. Without a doubt, this policy has influenced the exponential increase in High school enrolment from 800,000 in 2016 to 1.2 million as of January 2021.

Ultimately, the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy has greatly impacted the lives of many who had no hope of affording secondary education, as the reforms have lessened the financial burden on parents and students. It was therefore positively rewarding, when in 2020, the first batch of Free SHS students came out with the best WASSCE results in West Africa” the citation read

The citation also touted key reforms across the entire educational sector under his watch including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)

Dr. Prempeh was honoured alongside 6 other distinguished personalities which included former GNPC Boss, KK Sarpong and Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi traditional area.

This latest honorary degree is the 3rd in 2 years for the Energy Minister in recognition of his sterling leadership during his tenure as Education Minister. The first one was conferred on him May, 2021 by the University of Education Winneba and the second one being that of the University of Professional Studies in July of same year.