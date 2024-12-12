UCC Council Chairman Urges Graduates to Leverage Knowledge for National Development

Professor Harold Stewart Amonoo-Kuofi, Chairman of the Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has urged the university’s graduating students to use their academic knowledge for the betterment of their communities and the nation as a whole.

Speaking at the 57th Congregation of the College of Education Studies, where 1,950 students were awarded degrees, Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi emphasized the crucial role the graduates will play in shaping the future.

“Your education empowers you to be problem-solvers within your communities. Whether through health initiatives, agricultural advancements, or technological solutions, your efforts can enhance the quality of life for those around you,” he stated, highlighting the impact that their knowledge could have on societal progress.

The address, delivered on behalf of Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi by Council Member Rt. Rev. Titus Awotwi-Pratt, encouraged the graduates to be advocates for sustainable change by supporting policies and practices that foster equitable development. He stressed the importance of ensuring no one is left behind as Ghana moves forward.

Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi also expressed confidence in the graduates’ potential to tackle the issue of unemployment, which remains a global concern. “Many of you have the potential to become entrepreneurs, building businesses that not only generate jobs but also drive economic growth. Your ideas and ventures can provide solutions to unemployment for countless individuals,” he said.

The historic ceremony took place just days after Ghana’s national elections, which Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi reflected on with pride. He praised the peaceful conduct of the elections, noting that it was a testament to the maturity of Ghana’s democratic institutions and the people’s commitment to democratic values.

“It is a powerful reminder that, even in the face of challenges, we remain united in our pursuit of a brighter, more prosperous future,” he concluded.