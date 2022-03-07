UCC Get Four More Health Facilities From Global Evangelical Churc

The Global Evangelical Church (GEC) is committed to improving the lives of people through social actions, one of which is the donation of wheelchairs.

Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), said over the years, the Church had extended support through its various Ministries, Presbyteries, Groups as well as its Head Office to individuals, the Prisons, Orphanages, health facilities and other needy institutions.

The Moderator said this when he presented wheelchairs to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Disability Studies Centre on behalf of the Church.

Presenting the wheelchairs, the Moderator said God took care of and addressed people’s needs in various ways, which included healing them and the provision of resources for their comfort and general wellbeing.

The Moderator prayed that as the differently abled students use the wheelchairs, they would experience God’s blessings.

He expressed the hope that the donation would go a long way to cement the existing cordial relationship between the GEC and the University Community, which happens to be his alma mater.

Dr. Irene Vanderpuye, a Senior Lecturer at UCC, receiving the items thanked GEC for the kind gesture.

Dr. Vanderpuye, who is also the Head of the Centre, said the initiative was laudable because it would help students who could not afford wheelchairs.

She used the opportunity to appeal to corporate institution and philanthropists to support the Centre with laptop computers and other educational materials to enhance teaching and learning at the Centre.

Dr Vanderpuye revealed that the creation of the Disability Centre was the initiative of Dr Sefakor Komabu-Pomeyie, Founder of Enlightening and Empowering Persons with Disabilities in Africa (EEPDA) and a member of the GEC.

The Centre’s core mandate is to seek the welfare of students with disability.

In a related development, the Moderator of the Church at different ceremonies presented wheelchairs to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, the Tarkwa (Apinto) Old Government Hospital, the Prestea Huni-Valley as well as the Klefe Health Centre.

He explained that the gesture was part of the GEC corporate social responsibility and to complement government’s efforts to provide health care to Ghanaians.

Representatives of the receiving institutions expressed their gratitude to the GEC for the support extended to them and pledged to put the wheelchairs to their intended purposes.