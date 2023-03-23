UCC lecturer files to contest NDC primaries for Sene West

Dr. Kasim Abdulai, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, has filed nomination to contest the Sene West constituency primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr. Abdulai, also a Dietitian and Public Health Researcher, submitted his nomination forms at the NDC’s Sene West constituency office at Kwame-Danso, Bono East Region on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Speaking in an interview with the media, the NDC parliamentary aspirant said he had good intentions for Sene West constituents, and if given the nod he would work hard for the Party to retain the parliamentary seat in the Election 2024.

He advised the NDC delegates in the constituency preparing for the Party’s primaries to pick a very outspoken candidate who could represent the people well in parliament.

Mr Joseph Kwabena Adu, the Sene West NDC constituency secretary, said all the five aspirants, who picked the nomination forms, including Mr Twumasi Ampofo, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency had submitted their nomination forms which would be forwarded to the regional office of the Party.