UCC Level 300 Student Donates Streetlights To SRC

Mr. Benjamin Essien-Davis, a level 300 student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has donated ten pieces of ultra-modern streetlights to the Students Representative Council (SRC) to help improve nightlife and security on campus as students prepare ahead of their end-of-semester examination.

The donation forms part of his efforts to make campus life easier and better to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Mr. Essien-Davies pledged at the SRC General Assembly (GA) to assist with the measures lined up to resolve security issues on campus and improve on-campus nightlife. Hence, the “Operation Light Up Campus and Diaspora”.

Making the presentation to the SRC at the meeting, Mr. Essien-Davies hinted at his inspiration to make such a kind gesture.

“Walking around campus at night is very dangerous due to poor street-lighting systems, and most importantly at this time of the semester when we sit in for our end-of-semester examination, most students use the academic facilities on campus at night, but commuting back to our hostels and halls of residence at night becomes a challenge

Thus, the an urgent need to make an effort to light up the campus for students’ safety and security.

He applauded the Management of the University for the stringent measures implemented geared towards improving security on campus and creating a peaceful environment for academic excellence.

“Management of the University has deployed the University Security to patrol campus day and night and also the intervention of University Police Command and the community “Watchdog” team, an initiative of the SRC.”

Additionally, he was committed to contributing his quota to improve the welfare of students and also champion their interests.

In appreciation, Mr. Vincent Kojo Siabi, the UCC SRC President, commended the kind gesture exhibited by the Leader of the ‘BenEssien Movement’ and assured him to urgently fix the streetlights in tandem with its purpose of donation.

Mr. Siabi craves the indulgence of benevolent individuals to emulate the generosity exhibited by Mr. Essien-Davies and support the SRC in its quest to improve security and nightlife on the UCC campus.