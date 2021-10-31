UCC rallies alumni support to drive academic excellence

Professor Obeng Mireku, Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has encouraged alumni of the seafront University, to ceaselessly give back to their alma mater.

“Alumni must take keen interest in the activities of the university, build bridges, establish contacts and connections with fellow alumni for personal and professional growth to support the academic drive of the University”.

That, he indicated, will give strong boost to the University’s avowed commitment to maintain the enviable international recognition for innovative teaching, research, outreach, professional development and affirm its accolade as a “university of competitive choice”.

Prof Mireku made the appeal at the 10th Session of the 53rd Congregation of the 2020/2021 graduates of the Colleges of Distance Education for various undergraduate programmes held in Cape Coast on Friday.

In all, a total of 2,605 people graduated with 288 clinching First Class, 1148 securing Second Class Upper, 866 having Second Class Lower with 272 Third Class and 31 Pass respectively.

Earlier during the ninth session, held the same day, a total of 3,741 students who graduated from affiliated health institutions after completing their Diploma in Midwifery in September 2020 and January 2021 took part.

Prior to that, the Fifth of the eight sessions, which were held from Wednesday, October 27 to Thursday, October 28, registered a total of 9,711 graduates from the Colleges of Distance Education in the Regions.

Prof Mireku also praised the graduates for the academic feat and urged them to serve humanity with the knowledge acquired through their studies, wherever they may find themselves.

Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong, Vice- Chancellor of UCC, urged the graduates to strive and uphold the reputation of the University as one of the best in the country, Africa and the world as a whole.

He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their relentless commitment to transform the lives of students at the University.

“Let me remind you of the legacy of UCC. Here in UCC, we are proud of our legacy of integrity, quality and excellence bequeathed to our graduates of which you are beneficiaries.

“I believe your period of training has not only prepared you to be responsible citizens, but also capable of applying knowledge and skills acquired to solve real life time problems confronting our dear nation in particular and the African Continent as a whole,” Prof Boampong added.

He expressed gratitude to stakeholders, particularly module writers, chief examiners, facilitators of study centres and host institutions across the country and made mentioned of the notable feat, recently chalked by the University.

The achievement included being ranked among the top 350 universities globally, first in Ghana, first in West Africa and first in research influence globally, among others.