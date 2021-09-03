UCC ranked among top global universities with high research influence

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been ranked among top universities in the World in terms of field weighted citation impact (research influence) of Times Higher Education’s scholarly research outputs.

UCC has thus, become the only university in Ghana to ever achieve this feat since the inception of the Times Higher Education Annual Rankings in almost two decades.

The university was also ranked the number one university in Ghana, the top university in West Africa, and among the top five universities on the African continent.

It was the highest-ranked new entrant out of the 138 universities that made their debut in the 2022 global university ranking league.

“The formidable reputation of our scholarly research outputs each year is indicative of the solid track record of UCC during the past six decades, and contributed to this achievement.”, the University said in a statement to celebrate the achievement.

According to the statement, UCC had demonstrated that its pedigree in higher education and the impact of its scholarly research were unparalleled in Ghana and Africa.

“This achievement gives expression to the vision of UCC—To be a University with worldwide acclaim that is strongly positioned for innovative teaching, research, outreach and professional development”, the statement said.

“The entire University of Cape Coast fraternity particularly, the Chancellor, Chairman of the University Council, past and present university management, the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, the Director and staff of the Directorate of Research, Innovation and Consultancy (DRIC).

” The Times Higher Education ranking committee, faculty, administrators, students, alumni, friends and family, local and international partners are very proud of this remarkable achievement that positions UCC as a university that is breaking new grounds in higher education.”

The annual Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR), is the most prestigious global ranking. It aims to provide the definitive list of the best universities, (1622 institutions in 99 countries in 2021), evaluated across five key areas of Teaching, Research, Citations, International Outlook and Industry Income.

The 2022 World University Rankings include more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

It is the only global university rankings league table to judge research-intensive universities across each one of their core missions: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income, and reputation), international outlook (staff, students, and research); citations (research influence); and industry income (knowledge transfer).

Times Higher Education (THE) uses 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons.

All data are independently audited by professional services firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), making the Times Higher Education World University Rankings the only global university rankings, which is subjected to full, independent scrutiny of this nature.

Times Higher Education’s data are trusted by governments and universities, and it’s a vital resource for students, helping them choose where to study.

The rankings are also widely used by faculty to inform career decisions by university leaders to help set strategic priorities and by governments to help monitor policy.

Some funders also use the rankings for institutional funding decisions.