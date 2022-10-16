UCC remains best ranked university in Ghana, West Africa

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has retained its position as the topmost ranked university in Ghana and West Africa, and the fourth in Africa.

Also, UCC was ranked among the top four hundred (400) universities globally.

This is contained in a release from the University signed by Major Kofi Baah-Bentum (Rtd.), Director of Public Affairs, on the new Times Higher Education (THE) 2023 World University Rankings (WUR).

The annual “THE WUR”, is a global ranking aimed at providing the definitive list of the best universities evaluated across five key areas of teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

It uses 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, and all data are independently audited by professional services firm, PriceWaterhouse Coopers.

The release noted that the achievement demonstrated the reputation of the scholarly research outputs of UCC during the past six (6) decades.

“By this feat, UCC has also demonstrated its contribution to higher education and the impact of its scholarly research in Ghana, Africa and globally,” the release added.

UCC, however, dropped 23 places from its position as the number one in terms of research influence globally, to the 24 position.