UCC Senior Staff Association Welcomes New Leadership

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) Senior Staff Association (SSA-UCC) witnessed a landmark moment on January 30, 2025, as outgoing chairman Sandy Kumi Sinatra formally relinquished his position to newly elected chairman Christopher Aggrey.

The handing-over ceremony, held at the Academic Board Chamber, drew senior staff, faculty members, and distinguished guests. Prof. Moses Joojo Eghan, representing the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Denis Worlanyo Aheto, chaired the event.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Moses Joojo Eghan commended the dedication of both outgoing and incoming leadership, stressing the importance of continuity in advancing the association’s mission.

“This transition marks the beginning of a new chapter, as we bid farewell to Chairman Sandy Kumi Sinatra’s exceptional leadership. His tenure has been a testament to resilience and determination,” he said.

Prof. Eghan emphasized the need for a seamless transition, adding:

“Today, we witness the peaceful transfer of power. We welcome our new chairman and look forward to a productive collaboration.”

Newly elected chairman Christopher Aggrey expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and pledged to lead with integrity, accountability, and dedication to the welfare of SSA-UCC members.

“I am humbled and honored to accept this leadership role. I vow to work tirelessly to justify your confidence and elevate our association to greater heights,” he said.

Aggrey acknowledged the contributions of his predecessor, Sandy Kumi Sinatra, describing his leadership as “a beacon of hope and resilience.”

“To my predecessor, I express my deepest appreciation for your selfless dedication. I pledge to build upon the foundation you have laid and achieve more for every senior staff member,” he said.

Outlining his vision, Aggrey emphasized his commitment to fostering unity, collaboration, and professional development.

“We will create a congenial environment that promotes inclusivity, transparency, and accountability. We promise to listen to your concerns, amplify your voices, and champion our collective cause,” he assured.

Aggrey extended a hand of partnership to university management and key stakeholders, stressing the importance of collaboration.

“Together, we will form a formidable team, dedicated to the welfare of our members and achieving industrial harmony within the university.”

In his farewell address, Sandy Kumi Sinatra reflected on the association’s achievements during his tenure.

“Looking back, I am filled with pride, knowing we have not disappointed our members. We have achieved numerous milestones, fostered a strong sense of community, and advocated for senior staff welfare,” he said.

Sinatra highlighted key accomplishments, including the restoration of allowances, promotions, and enhanced staff benefits.

“I urge members to rally behind the new leadership. I have every confidence that the association will continue to thrive under Christopher Aggrey’s leadership,” he said.