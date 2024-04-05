Ucc Student Supports Muslim Community

Abraham Norman Nortey, a level 300 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery-GEM student at the University of Cape Coast, made a generous donation to the University’s Muslim Council.

His donation consisted of nourishing food items, which he gave to show support and solidarity during the holy month of Ramadan.

This act of kindness was a heartfelt gesture aimed at uplifting the spirits of the Muslim community during their fasting period. The recipients of the donation included the Muslim Council Executives from various halls such as Atlantic Hall (ATL), Oguaa Hall, Adehye Hall, Valco Hall, SRC Hall, Kwame Nkrumah Hall, Superannuation Hall, University Hall (UHMS), and Casley Hayford Hall.

Abraham Norman Nortey remains dedicated to the well-being of all students, ensuring that everyone in the university community feels cared for and appreciated.

In a related development, Abraham Norman Nortey bought university application forms totaling GH¢ 4,000 for 16 applicants to assist them in entering the university of their choice.

He even went further, paying academic fees for ten students in the 2023/2024 academic year, amounting to GH¢ 36,000. Some beneficiaries received full sponsorships, while others got partial payments.

Norman’s benevolent actions extend beyond academics, with various projects in 2023 addressing health, education, and community needs. His impactful initiatives continue to make a positive difference in the lives of many.