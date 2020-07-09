The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has presented GH ¢1,000 each to 57 international students who could not travel back to their home countries due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent closure of the country’s borders.

The intervention from the university, was to cushion the students and make their stay on campus easy in the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a short presentation ceremony, Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, Pro Vice-Chancellor of UCC, said the university management was equally concerned with the survival as well as the safety of its international students.

“COVID-19 and the closure of the borders have posed some financial challenges to most of you and this money is intended to help you cater for some of your needs,” she said.

The University initially presented shopping voucher, nose masks and some cash to them to solve some of their financial challenges, she added.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor commended the international students for comporting themselves throughout their stay on campus, especially during the period of the closure of universities.

Prof Edu-Buandoh advised them to adhere to the health and safety protocols the University has put in place to protect them from the virus and spreading it to others.

She urged them not to hesitate to call the University Rapid Response COVID-19 Taskforce in case anyone experienced signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Professor Kwaku Boakye, the Dean of the Centre for International Education (CIE) of UCC, said the Centre was in close contact with the students to address their needs.

“Staff of CIE always check on our international students to ensure their safety and wellbeing,” he explained while assuring that the Centre would continue to engage Management to address challenges facing them on campus.

The President of International Students’ Association of UCC, Miss Nadine Jaja, thanked management of the University for putting smiles on their faces.

“This is a big surprise we never expected from the University. We will forever be grateful for this wonderful gesture to us,” she said.

Ms Jaja assured that they would continue to comport themselves and also put a lot of effort into their studies.

She pledged that executives of the Association would continue to sensitise their members to adhere to the outlined health and safety protocols.

