UCC urged to improve on, sustain the quality of teaching and learning

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education has charged the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to improve on and sustain the quality of teaching and learning to meet the standards of the fourth industrial revolution.

He said the world had entered its industrial revolution and as Ghana was preparing its workforce to gain skills in artificial Intelligence, students must not be left behind in this development.

Dr. Adutwum was speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary celebration of UCC, on the theme: “60 Years of Quality Higher Education; Expanding the Frontiers”.

He noted that the changing times had thrown a challenge for learning institutions to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed for the emerging world of competitive work.

“Today we have stepped into the fourth industrial revolution, a place where we see the synergy between the electronic and the biological ,when you’re able to enter a facility by a thumbprint, you’re merging biological and electrical” , he said.

He charged the University to be at the forefront and lead the charge of education by increasing its assets without compromising on quality.

“Let’s ensure that we add value to what is learnt and taught in the four corners of the lecture halls to produce graduates that would meet the requirements of competitive Ghanaian markets” he added.

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, Vice-Chancellor of UCC said it was important to reflect and recognise that despite the University’s challenges it has sailed through to the top becoming the eye of education in Ghana and West Africa.

He said the school with a humble beginning, had within 60 years become a pace setter in high quality education, “this would not have been possible but for the collective efforts of all including those who have retired in active service”.

The Vice Chancellor said 60 years marked the beginning of greater heights and called on all and sundry to contribute in whichever way possible to maintain its enviable position.

For her part, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister indicated that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) was proud to associate itself fully with the success story of the University.

She said UCC has contributed immensely to the socio-economic, cultural, and political history of the Region and their efforts could not go unrecognized.

Mrs Assan commended the students body for being the backbone of the school authorities and for working peacefully with them which had promoted excellent co-existence.

She pledged the RCC’s resolve to support the University to realise its set objectives, adding, “we want to be a part of your beautiful story”