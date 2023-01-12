Uche Ofodile receives GUBA award

Renowned business leader, telecommunication guru and Chief Executive of MTN Benin, Uche Ofodile, has received the GUBA ‘Influential Business Leader’ award in Cotonou, Benin.

Madam Ofodile was one of the thirteen nominees for the 13th Grow, Unite and Build Africa (GUBA) awards which was held in Kigali-Rwanda, in September 29, 2022 on the theme “Ndabaga – Drumbeat of Dreamers and Legends”.

Though she could not attend the awards personally, she participated remotely.

Receiving the award in person at the MTN Head Office in Benin on December 15, 2022, Madam Ofodile said, “I am honored to have received the GUBA ‘Influential Business Leader’ award, a scheme which has celebrated many great men and women in Africa and the diaspora”.

She commended GUBA for celebrating and recognizing the contribution of black women in the diaspora and Africa, and encouraging women to do more for themselves.

She was joined by heads of department and staff of the company to receive the award.

Uche Ofodile’s participation in the award according to GUBA, is a testament of how women in high positions at all levels of society are advocating and encouraging other women to rise to similar levels in leadership.

GUBA Enterprise’s President and CEO, Lady Dentaa AmoatengMBE, at the presentation ceremony said, “It was an honour of personally meeting and presenting the ‘Influential Business Leader’ award to the inspirational Uche Ofodile”.

“Sometimes you do things without knowing the impact you have on people’s lives, and for us, it was really important to come, to give her a hug, it’s a small prize, sure, but it has an impact. Uchehas worked over the years empowering others, she has great leadership skills, she is humble – and these are the signs of a great leader” Lady Dentaa said.

She said, “Sometimes when you’re at the top, you feel alone but no one should be alone doing marvelous things for society. Honouring individuals and society is what GUBA does! We wanted to make sure we shine a light on Uche, right here in Benin, where she works as CEO of MTN. We recognize the people who make Africa shine, talking about the positive aspects of all that is done on the continent”.

Brief about Uche Ofodile

As a senior business leader with extensive expertise in building businesses in emerging markets across the African continent, Uche is fondly known for her enthusiasm in building brands in pristine markets and passionate about nurturing and leading people forward.

Since 2002, Uche has held high level roles in Ghana, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Liberia and now Benin.

She is one of the few female CEOs on the continent who sees her position as a powerful platform to help other women get into the industry.

About the 13th GUBA Awards

Winners of the 13th edition of the award were, Grammy Awards CEO, Harvey Mason Jr, (Entertainment Mogul Award), Director General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Exceptional Leadership in Global Health Award), Ugandan female infrastructural expert, Sandra Zawedde, ‘Excellence in Infrastructure Development Award’, Youngest student admitted into medical school, Alena Analeigh McQuarter, (Young Achiever Award), president of Basketball Africa League, Amadou Gallo Fall (Sporting Excellence Award), Attorney General of Minnesota, Keith Ellison (Legal Excellence Award), Kenya’s first female neurosurgeon, Dr Sylvia ShitsamaNyamweya, Travel blogger and vlogger, Wode Maya (Tourism Excellence Award), among others.

Some past winners, who have received recognition from GUBA include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr. Natalia Kanem, Dr. Diane Karusisi, Vice President Epsy Campbell Barr, Sir Sam Jonah (Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital), and Cherie Blair (Barrister, Writer) Patrick Awuah (Founder of AshesiUniversity), Former Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix, Bozoma Saint John and CEO of Sundial Brands Richileu Dennis among several high profile individuals.

About the GUBA Awards

The GUBA Awards, an initiative of the enterprise, is instituted to celebrate, acknowledge, and support businesses and individuals in Africa and the African diaspora.

The Awards began in 2010 in the United Kingdom and have been held in the United States, Ghana and Rwanda.