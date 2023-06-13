UCI World Cycling Championship – 50 Days To Go

Today marks 50 days to the first edition of the World Cycling championship which comes up in Glasgow, Scotland from 3 to 13 August, 2023.

The first edition of the UCI Cycling World Championships was awarded to Glasgow and across Scotland (Great Britain), with 13 separate UCI World Championships scheduled over 11 days of competition.

After this inaugural edition from 3 to 13 August 2023, the mega event will be held every four years, the year preceding the Summer Olympic Games.

Ghana will be represented to make Africa proud and the Ghana Cycling Association (GCF) is working hard to present a strong team of experienced and budding talented and skillful cyclists.

More than 2600 athletes will participate to win over 200 rainbow jerseys. 13

World Championships Featuring across seven disciplines in Glasgow and across Scotland.

In the first event of its kind – never seen nor cycled before – the world’s greatest riders will come together in Glasgow and across Scotland.