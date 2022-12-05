UCMAS: Smartstart Christian Brainery tops in Listening Calculation

The Smartstart Christian Brainery, a Pre-school in Apowa, has emerged winners in listening calculations for Kindergartens of the Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS), competition held in Takoradi.

The school also took the second runner-up position for the KG visual calculations in a contest that involved about 150 students from various schools within Sekondi-Takoradi.

In all, a total of about 23 students emerged winners in different categories and were awarded with trophies, medals and electronic weighing scales.

Mr Isaac Sewor, the UCMAS Chief moderator told the Ghana News Agency that the system was a unique methodology of stimulating and challenging the brain neurons of children.

The competition sought to develop both hemispheres of the brain thereby enhancing their concentration, imagination, logical reasoning, mental arithmetic skills, speed, accuracy, photographic memory, listening skills, comprehension, creativity, visualization and memorization skills.

The competition would also help children to reduce gadget dependency and improve their academic proficiency, confidence and give them exposure to what’s happening around the globe.

Mr. Sewor said the talents displayed among the 150 students really defines a brighter future if guarded and nurtured to its fullest.