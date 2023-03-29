UDS Female Students Encouraged to Reach for Higher Goals

The University for Development Studies (UDS) chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in collaboration with the Medical Laboratory Science Students Association (MELSSA) has organized the first ever Female leadership and empowerment summit to promote female leadership.

The summit was on the theme “The Modern Woman in Leadership- Navigating Cultural and Work Place Challenges to get to the Top”.

The event was to encourage female students to aspire for higher laurels.

During the summit, there was an all female panel discussion hosted by Ms. Adwoa Sarfo, a student from UDS which was made up of Ms. Napaga Tia-Sulemana, the Coordinator for special Development Initiatives at the Office of the President, Dr. Wumpini Fatimata Mohammed, an Assistant Professor at the University of Georgia in the USA, and Honorable Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a former Deputy Minister of Transport and the Spokesperson to former President John Mahama.

The discussions focused primarily on how the members of the panel were able to navigate all the cultural and work place challenges to get to the top of their chosen careers.

The panel unanimously encouraged the students to be motivated by their own fear and always network and connect with mentors and should be brave enough to take up responsibilities without feeling intimidated to lead even in male spaces.

The panel also encouraged students to take their studies serious, adding that education is the surest way to being empowered in contemporary times.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, the Deputy Chief Executive Office r of the Youth Employment Agency encouraged students, particularly, female students, to go for activity-oriented tasks and goals that are more visible and they should also accept critical responsibilities which would lead them to the top.

Dr. Musah Alhassan, the Dean of Students at UDS who chaired the event, expressed his profound gratitude to the UDS NUGS and MELSSA for organizing such a program to inspire and empower young women.

As part of the event, a project was launched call Dansolima project which was a initiated by the UDS Melssa and NUGS to help provide sanitary pads to needy girls in the rural areas.