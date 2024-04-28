UDS Graduates 2,861 Candidates

University for Development Studies (UDS) graduated two thousand, eight hundred and sixty-one (2,861) candidates, from various disciplines.

Out of this number, thousand fifty-six (1,056) representing 36.91% were undergraduates, and thousand seven hundred five (1,705), representing (59.59%) graduated with Diploma certificates.

Six (6) graduands, representing (0.21%) were awarded Postgraduate Diplomas, while eighty-two (82) representing (2.87%) graduated with Master’s Degrees in various programmes.

Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, the Vice Chancellor for UDS, advised the graduates to demonstrate academic excellence out there and also espouse the virtues of humility, honesty, objectivity, and tolerance in workplaces.

He urged the graduates to be intellectually disciplined, and skillfully analyze, conceptualize, and evaluate situations to provide alternative solutions to their careers.

He added that they should also be entrepreneurial with the capacity to develop, organize, and manage their business ventures so that they can employ themselves and others to enhance nation-building.

Professor Francis K.E. Nunoo, the Director for Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education recommended the UDS management for their efforts to provide students with the best education possible and ensure that the programmess and courses prepare students for the real world.

He said, “The delivery of quality education at the pre-tertiary level is key to successful tertiary education which improves the quality of education at this level, the government committed itself to reform the curriculum at pre-tertiary level, to focus on the Writing, Arithmetic, Reading and Creative Arts”.

“This government is making a significant investment in education by constructing five STEM-based universities at the tertiary level in Ghana’s five newest regions which will greatly increase the number of students enrolled in majors that are crucial for accelerating the industrialization of Ghana”. He added

Nunoo added that the government has also recently introduced a new policy called the “No Guarantor Students Loan Policy” which makes it easier for tertiary students to access student loans by only requiring their Ghana Card, the loan amount has been increased by 50%, and now ranges between GHc1,500 and GHc3,000.

He said the policy aims was to provide more financial assistance to students and help them pursue their education, added that the Ministry of Education has recently launched a new program called the Pre-Engineering Program, aimed at providing secondary school graduates with non-science backgrounds the opportunity to study engineering at the post-secondary level.

“This one-year in-depth course is designed to prepare these students for admission to the Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree at the University and the program is a game-changer that will open doors for many non-science secondary school graduates, particularly those who have the ambition, ability, and mind to be trained as engineers would help drive industrialization in the country”. He added.