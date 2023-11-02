UDS launches Solar Project to train girls

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has launched the Energy Technology Centre for Solar Girls Project to train girls to acquire knowledge and skills in the field.

The project, which is supported by GIZ, is to promote solar energy use in all areas, while inculcating in future generations innovative ideas of adopting a mix concept in Ghana’s energy sector, to help reduce the current pressures on the system.

It also seeks to reduce the skills gap in this sector between males and females, and its success would resonate in livelihood empowerment, renewable energy adoption, and climate action.

The project was launched at a two-day workshop on Solar Energy Adoption and Sustainable use in Northern Ghana, held in Tamale.

Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, the Vice-chancellor of UDS, said the Energy Technology Centre would emphasise practical, research-base, and field-base education to contribute to poverty reduction, and national development through sustainable and efficient use of energy resources in northern Ghana.

“Given the Centre’s aspiration to be a forerunner in promoting the sustainable and efficient use of energy resources in northern Ghana and beyond, it is not surprising this important workshop is taking place at a time the country needs to invest massively in solar energy to reduce the pressures on our major source of energy- hydro.”

Dr Linda Dari, the Vice Dean of Students’ Affairs at UDS, Nyankpala Campus said “Recognising and supporting the active participation of females in the solar sector is crucial for achieving long-term benefits and promoting gender equality and equity in the region, which will also empower girls and challenge the next crop of scientists in Ghana to become creative and efficient problem-solvers.”

She called for policies to promote females’ participation in the solar energy sector by offering incentives and support for female-led training, capacity-building initiatives and businesses.