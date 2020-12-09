Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, a Senior Lecturer at the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), has won the Wa East Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC.

Dr Jasaw defeated Mr Salifu Yakubu, the incumbent NPP MP with 21,428 votes as against 14,246 votes.

The total voter population at the Constituency stands at 43,536, out of which, 36,524 participated in the polls and total valid votes were 35,674 with whopping 850 rejected ballots.

Mr Jasaw, in his victory remarks commended the people for conducting themselves peacefully throughout to the declaration and assured that he would serve the people to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He, however, bemoaned the sad demise of his Constituency Secretary, Mr Kuri Suglo, eight days to the 2020 elections and that the late Constituency Secretary was also his campaign’s manager.

“I want to first of all thank the team and everyone that contributed to this victory. As you know, a week or so ago, I lost my Constituency Secretary who doubles as my campaign manager. So, this victory is what he actually fought for throughout, and so we wish to dedicate this victory to the memory of Kuri Suglo, who worked tirelessly for the success of this campaign,” Dr Jasaw noted.

The MP Elect acknowledged that, they had gotten the change they were looking for and requested from the people, assuring that he would help bring the change they promised the constituents.

“We have gotten the change we are looking for, we have gotten the change we’ve requested from the people, and so we are going to take over and help bring the change that we have promised the people,” Dr Jasaw assured.

The MP Elect, however, called for unity of purpose, noting that, the work as MP, requires all hands on deck and collective efforts.