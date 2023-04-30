UDS stop the unfair treatment of BSC Nursing student; Nursing education here is highly unattactive

As we all know UDS has over the time play a pivotal role in the nurturing of students, both graduate and undergraduate student to help the development of our nation and the world at large.Even though students go through difficult times in their academia as usual,the current happens at the DEPARTMENT OF NURSING AND MIDWIFERY OF UNIVERSITY FOR DEVELOPMENT STUDIES is not a befitting standard for the institution.All this issues should be brought to the attention of all the stake holders of the school.

First of all if l may ask,

1. how many years does it take a certificate nurse to complete a degree course at UDS?

2.How many months and days should a sandwich student who doubles as a worker spend during the three years course?

3.How many days or months does it take for a noble institution like UDS to plan the academic calendar for UDS Nursing sandwich students?

4.How many times do they change their academic calendar in a year?

5.How many times do they required their students to do course registration?

6.How long does it take to upload a student result?

7.Can a result been held for three years be credible?

8.How can you trail a student for a result you have held for three years?

9.Why should a student be running after HOD for his or results to be uploaded?

10.How should the inability of UDS IT department be transfered to students?

11. Why should the department of nursing graduate 92 students out of the 300 sandwich students?.

We are calling on the Vice chancellor,Pro vice chancellor,the registrar govern board,All nursing associations,SRC and all concern students of UDS to help ascertain why the Department of nursing and the IT section are been super incompetence.

After going through the hardships covid 19 brought.Students of UDS sandwich BSC.Nursing went through a stressful event to get to where they are,but what was the results.

The school of nursing has decided to do what they like as if they are doing a favour to the certificate nursing and midwifery students offering a sandwich programs.We therefore urge all stakeholders of the school to help put things in order to help bring the bad name emanating from SoNM.

As aggrieved as we are, we want to bring it to notice of all well meaning Ghanians how SoNM is badly handling it students.