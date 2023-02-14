UDS students undergo ICT training

Stakeholders have been urged to step up efforts at equipping young girls with digital skills to enhance their participation in national development.

Ms Nimatu Alhassan, Women’s Commissioner, Students’ Representative Council, University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale Campus, who made the call, said the country’s development would require that girls, especially in the northern sector, were digitally inclined to take up responsibilities to safeguard their rights and ensure their economic security.

She was speaking at an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training workshop held for some students of UDS in Tamale.

The training was organised by the Office of the Women’s Commissioner in collaboration with Open Labs Ghana, an ICT training organisation, and supported by the National Youth Authority (NYA).

It sought to expose students to Excel, Powerpoint and Programming software.

Mr Prince Charles Ofosu, Manager, Open Labs Ghana, said the training would help prepare the students for the job market.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, advised the students to take advantage of the training to better their chances in the digitisation agenda of the country.

He said: “The future of the country largely depends on the youth, and the authority is committed to its mandate of providing the safest environment for their growth and development.”

Dr Umar Haruna, Assistant Dean of Students, UDS, Tamale Campus, lauded the initiative advising the students to use the skills to address challenges confronting their communities.