UDS VC urges researchers to support gov’t to enhance dev’t 

Professor Seidu Al-hassan, Vice-Chancellor of University for Development Studies (UDS) has called on researchers to support government to address challenges affecting national development.

He called on researchers to collaborate with government to identify and find solutions to the socio-economic problems facing the country.

Professor Al-hassan made the call in a speech read on his behalf during the 15th annual interdisciplinary conference organised by the Institute for Interdisciplinary Research, UDS in Tamale.

The conference was on the theme: “Contemporary Global Crises: Threats and Opportunities for Research and Academic Freedom”.

It was to create a platform for researchers, academics, scientists, and inventors to come together to share their research findings.

It was also to create the opportunity for the most experienced researchers to mentor the junior ones.

Professor Al-hassan entreated senior faculty especially professors and technocrats to continually mentor and groom the young ones through supervision and joint publication.

Dr Vida Nyagre Yakong, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Nursing and Midwifery at UDS urged researchers to conduct scientific research to promote innovation on climate change and sustainability in the country.

She advised universities to support community mitigation, and adaptation interventions as well as integrate climate change and sustainability in their curricular.

Dr Abdulai Abubakari, Director of Institute for Interdisciplinary Research, UDS said the conference was also for participants to deliberate, interact, share knowledge and learn to improve on the quality of their papers for publication.