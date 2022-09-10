UDS VC urges researchers to use their expertise to develop society

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Professor Seidu Al-hassan has called on researchers to use their knowledge and experience to progress humanity.

He also charged them to do more to develop society.

According to Professor Seidu Al-hassan, huge responsibilities lie on researchers to use their expertise to support government and other development partners to address various societal challenges.

In a speech read on his behalf at the 15th annual interdisciplinary conference organized by the Institute for Interdisciplinary Research, UDS, in Tamale, Professor Seidu Al-hassan noted that it was vital for researchers to collaborate with government to identify and find solutions to the current socio-economic issues being faced by the country.

He stated that: “As researchers, we must support government to address the challenges affecting national development so that collectively, we can bring relief to the citizenry.”

He urged senior faculty members, especially professors and technocrats to continue to mentor and groom the young ones who work under them through supervision and joint publication, and stressed the need for an award scheme instituted to award the best mentors of Universities annually to senior faculty members based on the number of young faculty or administrators they had successfully mentored.

Dr Vida Nyagre Yakong, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Nursing and Midwifery at UDS, urged Researchers to conduct scientific research to promote innovation on climate change and sustainability in the country.

The conference which was on the theme: “Contemporary Global Crises: Threats and Opportunities for Research and Academic Freedom,” was to create a platform for researchers, academics, scientists and inventors to come together to share their research findings on various topical issues.

It also provided an opportunity for the most experienced researchers to mentor the junior ones through the comments and suggestions they made on their presentations.