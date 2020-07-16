The Governing Council of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has extended the tenure of the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, by two more years.

This means that Professor Teye, whose first term as Vice-Chancellor ends on September 30, 2020, will continue in office until September 30, 2022.

The decision to extend the tenure of Professor Teye was taken by the UDS Governing Council at its meeting held on Friday, May 8, 2020.

A statement issued by Dr Abdulai Baba Tanko Zakaria, Registrar of UDS, and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Thursday, said under the leadership of Professor Teye the University saw tremendous development.

“The University has seen tremendous drive in respect of the formulation and implementation of policies, expansion and introduction of academic programmes, creation of new faculties, schools, and learning and research centres,” the statement said.

It added that “His tenure also witnessed significant increase in terms of infrastructure and sports development.”

The statement said in resolve to boost teaching, research and learning through partnership, Professor Teye offered good leadership that yielded benefits in terms of collaborations such as the West Africa Centre for Water, Irrigation and Sustainable Agriculture (WACWISA) and the West Africa Centre for Sustainable Rural Transformation (WAC-SRT).

It said the partnerships had placed UDS on the pedestal of global centres of excellence.

“Professor Teye is expected to continue to offer leadership that will further enhance the image and international visibility of the UDS,” the statement added.

Advertisements