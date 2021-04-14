The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Mahamudu Yakubu has handed over about 80 hectares of land to a Contractor for the construction of an integrated recycling and compost plant at Sherigu in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Region.

The project, which is a collaboration between the Government of Ghana and the Jospong Group and its partners, when completed, would be used for the treatment of solid, liquid, and medical waste in the Region.

At a brief ceremony at Sherigu to hand over the site, the Minister applauded the vision of President Akufo-Addo to build integrated recycling and compost plants across all 16 Regions of the country.

Mr Yakubu said the plant, valued at about US$2 million would create employment for residents, especially the youth in the Region, “So it is good news and I want to entreat Zoomlion Ghana Limited to do more in this Region.”

The Minister called on the media to showcase the Region to the world, saying “Upper East is endowed with lots of natural resources. We have given vast land for this project and we have more lands across the Districts.

“We welcome business persons to the Region, it is a good place to invest and we have human resource and well-educated people here to work in established companies in the Region,” he added.

Mr Yakubu admonished officials of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Contractor of the plant to ensure that trees are planted to replace those that would be fell during the construction work as the land was endowed with several economic trees including shea, Dawa Dawa, and baobab trees which should be replaced for the livelihood of the people.

Mr John Sackey, the Upper East Regional General Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, recalled that President Akufo-Addo in October 2020 cut the sod for the commencement of the Region’s integrated recycling and composite plant at Sherigu.

He said apart from the recycling plant which would prepare organic compost, there would be an engineered landfill site for all materials that could neither be composted nor recycled to be properly disposed of.

Mr Sackey said, “We would also have a medical treatment facility for all the infectious waste from our hospitals to be properly treated before we dispose of them into the environment.”

The Site Supervisor from Hydrodynamic Limited, Mr Cletus Akana, said the target was to execute the project in four months, “So within four months, we should be handing over this project to Zoomlion Ghana Limited. We are up to the task and will deliver according to our promise.”