UE Minister links bad attitude towards work to poor economic development

Mr Stephen Yakubu, Upper East Regional Minister, says bad attitude towards work particularly those in the public sector has been the bane to sustainable economic development in the region.

He said “lateness, absenteeism and red-tapeism” on the part of the workers has led to little been done to harness the potentials of the many natural resources in the region.

The phenomenon also led to the collapse of many industries established to improve on the livelihoods of the people particularly the Zuarungu meat and Pwalugu Tomato factories.

“Let us leverage on our material and human resources to turn the fortunes of the region around with such big resources like the Tono, Vea, Tamne and upcoming Pwalugu Dams. These resources have the capacity to feed the entire nation and even for exports,” he added.

The Regional Minister made these observations at Bolgatanga, the Regional Capital, during the celebration of the May Day, organised by the Trade Union Congress

The Regional Minister said despite the numerous challenges facing the region, it was important for workers to contribute to help take advantage of the various market opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to add value to its resources to create Jobs and increase incomes.

“It is my fervent hope that, having realised our mistakes, we are now better placed to change our attitudes to ensure that the current policies will not suffer the same fate. My administration will pay monitoring visits to all government’s institutions to ensure that, workers work to justify the salaries they receive,” he noted.

He said the government was aware of the economic hardships affecting the Ghanaian population especially workers, however, it was imperative for labour front to eschew negative behaviours to contribute to reversing the economy to its normal state.

Mr Yakubu noted that government’s flagship programmes such as the One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs and Planting for Export and Rural Development, among others could not be successfully implemented to yield the needed results if workers do not support government raise the needed revenue.

He said “I urge you to cooperate with government as its rolls out these new policies which include but not limited to the electronic levy and budget cuts.”

Mr Augustine Adongo, Upper East Regional Secretary of the TUC, who read a speech on behalf of Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General, TUC, appealed to the government to improve condition of service of workers for industrial harmony and productivity.

The celebration on the theme “promoting jobs and incomes in the era of COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” was characterized by route march on the streets of Bolgatanga Township by the unions.

Twelve from the various unions received awards for outstanding performance at their field of work.