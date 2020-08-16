Women groups in the Upper East Region have pledged their support for Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the country prepares for its general elections in December.

The women groups described Professor Opoku-Agyemang as a woman of substance who is more than capable of holding the position of the Vice President and pledged to work with dedication to ensure she succeeds in her new political sphere.

The women groups made the promise when the Running Mate interacted with them in Bolgatanga as part of her two-day tour of the region.

The women indicated that they received the news by the former president John Dramani Mahama to nominate Professor Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate with excitement and were of the absolute conviction that she would advance the course of women, particularly the vulnerable and children.

The women explained that her nomination was also a door opener for women in general and not only those in the NDC, that they could equally hold higher offices in government and contribute significantly for sustainable national development for the improvement of quality of life.

Mrs Vida Alardi Atogtame, the Convener for ‘Women for Women Leadership’, noted that the decision to nominate a woman by the flagbearer of the NDC was a sign of respect and gratitude for the party holds towards women and therefore would be rewarded in the forthcoming elections.

She said with Professor Opoku- Agyemang’s vast experience, both political and academia, she was well versed to occupy the position of the Vice President and possibly the position of the president and therefore her outfit was totally in support of her and would work to ensure the NDC wins power come December 7, 2020.

Mrs Atogtame urged Professor Opoku-Agyemang to make a great mark when she assumes office and try not to forget the vulnerable in the rural areas.

Madam Juliana Akugre, the Women’s Organizer for Bolgatanga Market Foodstuffs Sellers Association, expressed their commitment to work with structures of the party to ensure that women were well recognized and given the chance to play important roles in the development of the country.

Madam Akugre said the nomination of Professor Opoku-Agyemang was an opportunity for all women, to ensure that issues of women and children were given priority.

Madam Patience Atinga, the Vice-Chairperson of the Sumasum Smock Weavers Association stated that women were better managers of the economy and the Running Mate’s record as Minister of Education was unmatched, therefore her partnership with the flagbearer would ensure that innovative policies and interventions were implemented to secure a better future for their children who are the future of the nation.

The women groups pledged to engage in door to door campaign to better sell the message of the NDC, to win over the electorates and appealed that issues of women should not be relegated to the background when the NDC comes back to power in 2021.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang indicated that the NDC was an inclusive party with a track record of caring for the vulnerable and reiterated the party’s commitment to continue that path, especially for women and children.

The Running Mate admonished the women to be circumspect in their campaign messages and stick to the facts to ensure continuous peace and harmony, tolerance, and decency which were the hallmark of the NDC.

Other dignitaries who accompanied Professor Opoku Agyemang included Mr Alex Segbefia, the former Minister of Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu and former Deputy Minister of Education, Mrs Emilia Authur, former Deputy Regional Minister, Mrs Mawuena Trebarh, Head of Communications for the Running Mate, Mr Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central, Hajia Lardi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga among party executives.