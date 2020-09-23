Following are the UEFA Champions League qualifying results on Tuesday:

Playoff round (first legs):

FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2 (Claesson 39-pen, Cabella 7) PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece) 1 (Pelkas 32)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0 Midtjylland 1 (Denmark) 0

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel) 1 (Biton 9) Salzburg (Austria) 2 (Szoboszlai 49-pen, Okugawa 57)

Playing on Wednesday

Omonia Nicosia (Cyprus) v Olympiakos (Greece)

Ferencvaros (Hungary) v Molde (Norway)

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) v Gent (Belgium)

