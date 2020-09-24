Following are the UEFA Champions League qualifying results on Wednesday:
Playoff round (first legs):
Olympiakos 2 Omonia Nicosia 0
Molde 3 Ferencvaros 3
Gent 1 Dynamo Kiev 2
Played on Tuesday
FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2 PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece) 1
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0 Midtjylland 1 (Denmark) 0
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel) 1 Salzburg (Austria) 2
