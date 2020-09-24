Alphonso Davies(Front) of Bayern Munich runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final match between Olympique Lyonnais and Bayern Munich at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal on Aug. 19, 2020. (Photo by Michael Regan/UEFA via Xinhua)
Following are the UEFA Champions League qualifying results on Wednesday:

Playoff round (first legs):
Olympiakos 2 Omonia Nicosia 0
Molde 3 Ferencvaros 3
Gent 1 Dynamo Kiev 2

Played on Tuesday
FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2 PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece) 1
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0 Midtjylland 1 (Denmark) 0
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel) 1 Salzburg (Austria) 2

