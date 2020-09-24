Following are the UEFA Champions League qualifying results on Wednesday:

Playoff round (first legs):

Olympiakos 2 Omonia Nicosia 0

Molde 3 Ferencvaros 3

Gent 1 Dynamo Kiev 2

Played on Tuesday

FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2 PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece) 1

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0 Midtjylland 1 (Denmark) 0

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel) 1 Salzburg (Austria) 2

