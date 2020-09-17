Following are the UEFA Champions League third round qualifying results on Wednesday:

Omonia Nicosie (Cyprus) 1 Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1

(Omonia win 4-2 on penalties)

Ferencvaros (Hungary) 2 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel) 1 Dinamo Brest (Belarus) 0

Molde (Norway) 0 Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 0

Midtjylland (Denmark) 3 Young Boys (Switzerland) 0

Played on Tuesday

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 2 AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 0

POAK Thessaloniki (Greece) 2 Benfica (Portugal) 1

Gent (Belgium) 2 Rapid Vienna (Austria) 1

