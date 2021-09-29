UEFA demands removal of judge presiding Super League proceedings

European ruling body UEFA has made a request to a court in Madrid for the removal of the judge presiding over the current Super League proceedings, the federation said on Tuesday.

UEFA believes judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara must abstain from participation until the matter is settled due to “significant irregularities in these proceedings.”

“UEFA fully expects the judge in question to immediately stand aside pending the full and proper consideration of this motion,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this year, 12 European clubs decided to form a breakaway league, but the project collapsed after nine of them quickly turned their backs on the idea after massive fan protests.

On Monday, UEFA said it would not continue to pursue legal proceedings against Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona, the three clubs still committed to the European Super League.

A Madrid court ruled last week that UEFA had to stop legal proceedings against those three clubs and after initially suspending them, UEFA have now stopped them altogether.

The European Court of Justice will ultimately decide whether or not to uphold the Madrid ruling.

In Tuesday’s statement, UEFA said it “does not recognize the jurisdiction of the Court in Madrid,” but it made formal submissions to the court “evidencing its ongoing compliance with the orders.”