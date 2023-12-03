UEFA Euro 2024 group draw unveiled

The 2024 UEFA European Championship group draw was unveiled in Hamburg on Saturday. Italy, Spain and Croatia are in Group B while France will meet the Netherlands in Group D.

Italy will face Spain for the fifth Euro in a row, and hosts Germany will meet Scotland in Munich in the opening game on June 14, 2024.

Following is the draw:

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B

Group F: Türkiye, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czech Republic

Following are the Euro 2024 play-offs semifinals on March 21, 2024:

Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland

Path B: Israel vs Iceland, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan

The Euro 2024 play-offs finals will take place on March 26, 2024.