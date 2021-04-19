A UEFA executive committee meeting was to start on schedule on Monday morning despite an overnight announcement that 12 European top clubs will form a breakaway Super League.

European football ruling body UEFA was set to approve a wide-ranging reform of the showcase Champions League and other continental events from 2024 but it remains unclear whether this will now happen.

A UEFA spokesman said that the meeting would go ahead as scheduled, with the final list of host cities of this summer’s European Championships also on the agenda.

Six clubs from England and three each from Italy and Spain announced their intention to form a 20-strong Super League which would be in direct competition to the Champions League with mid-week fixtures.

UEFA condemned the plans on Sunday, speaking of “a cynical project”, the world governing body FIFA was critical and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron also voiced dissent.

Germany’s Suedeutsche Zeitung suggested on Monday that such a mainly closed Super League – with 15 permanent members and only five teams qualifying – could violate European Union laws.