Following are the UEFA Nations League results on Tuesday:

League A

Group 2

At Copenhagen

Denmark 0 England 0

At Brussels

Belgium 5 (Witsel 13, Batshuayi 17, 69, Mertens 50, Doku 80) Iceland 1 (Fridjonsson 11)

Group 3

At Solna

Sweden 0 Portugal 2 (Ronaldo 45+1,72)

At Paris

France 4 (Griezmann 43, Livakovic 45+1-og, Upamecano 65, Giroud 77-pen) Croatia 2 (Lovren 17, Brekalo 55)

League B

Group 2

At Yerevan

Armenia 2 (Karapetyan 44, Wbeymar 66) Estonia 0

At Tblisi

Georgia 1 (Okriashvili 14-pen) North Macedonia 1 (Ristovski 34)

Group 1

At Luxembourg

Luxembourg 0 Montenegro 1 (Beciraj 90+3-pen)

At Nicosia

Cyprus 0 Azerbaijan 1 (Medvedev 29)

League D

Group 2

At Rimini, Italy

