UEFA postpones Kosovo-Israel Euro 2024 qualifier

Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Kosovo and Israel has been postponed due to the security situation in Israel, the Israel Football Association (IFA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The IFA cited UEFA’s decision, which said that the Group I contest in Kosovo’s Pristina on Matchday 8 was postponed as the Israeli authorities currently do not allow their national team to travel abroad.

Earlier in the week, UEFA rescheduled Israel’s home match against Switzerland on Matchday 7, originally planned for Thursday, to November 15. The venue for the match has not been confirmed yet.

The dates and venues for Israel’s last two matches in the 6-team group, against Romania in Jerusalem on November 18, and away against Andorra three nights later, currently remain unchanged.