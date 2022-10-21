UEFA President Calls Ukraine’s Bid to Host 2030 World Cup ‘Symbolically Interesting’

Aleksander Ceferin, the president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), said on Thursday that Ukraine’s application to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup together with Spain and Portugal was “symbolically interesting.”

The Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Portuguese Football Federation have earlier included Ukraine in their joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

“Ukraine will contribute just like other countries. It is yet not agreed upon how many games will be played and where, but the inclusion of Ukraine [in the bid] is symbolically interesting. This tournament will be dedicated to peace,” Ceferin said, as quoted by Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

Morocco and Romania are also applying to host the World Cup in 2030. In addition, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile, as well as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Greece also made joint applications.