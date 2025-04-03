UEFA President Criticizes FIFA’s 64-Team World Cup Proposal as “Bad Idea”

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has publicly condemned proposals to expand the FIFA World Cup to 64 teams for the 2030 tournament, calling the plan “a bad idea” during a speech at UEFA’s Congress in Belgrade on Thursday.

The criticism comes amid ongoing tensions over the future format of football’s premier event, which is already set to grow from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

The push for further expansion emerged during a FIFA Council meeting in March, where Ignacio Alonso, head of the Uruguayan Football Association, proposed increasing the tournament’s size.

FIFA confirmed it had “a duty to analyse” the idea, but Čeferin dismissed it as impractical and disruptive. “It’s maybe even more surprising for me than for you. I think it’s a bad idea,” he said. “It’s not a good idea for the World Cup itself and it’s not a good idea for our qualifiers as well.”

Čeferin expressed frustration over the lack of prior consultation, noting, “It’s strange that we didn’t know anything before this proposal at the FIFA Council.” His remarks underscore deepening divisions within global football governance, particularly between UEFA and FIFA over the balance between commercial growth and competitive integrity.

The 2030 World Cup, billed as a centenary celebration of the tournament’s 1930 debut in Uruguay, will span three continents. While Spain, Portugal, and Morocco are primary hosts, single matches are planned in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay to honor the event’s origins. This unprecedented multi-continent hosting model has already drawn scrutiny, with critics arguing it prioritizes symbolic gestures over logistical coherence. FIFA’s decision to endorse the format also cleared the path for Saudi Arabia to secure the 2034 hosting rights unopposed, amplifying concerns over the organization’s strategic priorities.

The debate over World Cup expansion reflects broader tensions in global football. Since FIFA increased the tournament to 48 teams for 2026—a move initially met with skepticism—the governing body has faced accusations of prioritizing revenue over sport. Expanding to 64 teams would likely dilute competitive quality and strain hosting infrastructure, but it could also unlock new markets and broadcasting deals. Historical parallels exist: the 1998 expansion to 32 teams sparked similar debates, though the tournament’s prestige endured.

Čeferin’s opposition signals UEFA’s reluctance to cede influence in an increasingly fragmented landscape. With European clubs contributing the majority of World Cup players, further expansion risks inflaming club-vs-country conflicts and overwhelming already congested schedules. Meanwhile, FIFA’s eagerness to court Global South federations—evidenced by the 2030 and 2034 hosting choices—highlights a strategic pivot away from traditional power centers. As the 2026 tournament looms, the clash between commercial ambition and sporting tradition will likely define FIFA’s next era.