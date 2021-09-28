UEFA to appeal to punish Barca, Real Madrid and Juventus

UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that they will appeal to a higher court after their legal action against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus was suspended.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are among the 12 founding clubs of the so-called European Super League which was declared to be set up in April to challenge UEFA’s Champions League, but failed within 48 hours as the other nine clubs all announced their withdrawal.

UEFA, the European football’s governing body, decided in May that they would fine the nine clubs including the Big Six from English Premier League and would consider to take legal action against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus as they remain committed to the Super League.

Late on Monday, UEFA declared that the proceedings against the three clubs “null and void” after a commercial court in Madrid ruled out that governing body’s authority to take action.

However, UEFA changed their mind Tuesday morning saying that “UEFA does not recognize the jurisdiction of the Court in Madrid and firmly believes that it has always acted in full compliance with the pending proceedings –UEFA has today made formal submissions to the Court in Madrid evidencing its ongoing compliance with the orders.”

“In addition, UEFA has filed a motion for the recusal of the judge presiding over the current proceedings as it believes there are significant irregularities in these proceedings. In line with Spanish law — and in the fundamental interests of justice — UEFA fully expects the judge in question to immediately stand aside pending the full and proper consideration of this motion,” read the statement released on UEFA’s website.

UEFA confirmed that they would make a formal appeal to a higher court and would continue to take all necessary steps. Enditem