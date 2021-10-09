UENR and GJA to introduce communication-related courses

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) is collaborating with the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) to introduce communication-related courses for Journalists to upgrade themselves at the University.

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University, said the courses would also enable journalists to engage in specialization to enhance quality journalistic work.

Courses likely to be introduced in the interim include Communication in Agriculture, Communication in Environment or Communication in Mining.

Prof. Asare-Bediako said this when the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) paid a courtesy call on him at the University’s main campus in Sunyani.

The VC said he was optimistic the existing relationship between the University and the GJA would be strengthened and that would also pave the way for the development of the course content.

Prof. Asare-Bediako, a plant virologist, highlighted the exceptional role of the media in nation-building and underlined the need to create opportunities for journalists and media practitioners to specialize and upgrade themselves to improve their work.

As the premier public university in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, the VC underlined the need for the media to market its potentials to facilitate progress.

“Visibility of the University remains low and the GJA must support us to strategise well and sell ourselves in Ghana and beyond,” Prof. Asare-Bediako stated.

Highlighting the role of the University, the VC said apart from academic work, the University conducted vigorous research and undertook outreach programmes, which required intensified publicity to sell its prospects.

Mr Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Chairman of the GJA, called on the University authorities to offer scholarships for deserved and academically qualified members of the Association to upgrade themselves.

He said the GJA was a development partner, saying as the fourth arm of government, Journalists and media practitioners in general needed to get the opportunity to pursue specialised courses for improved professional standards.