UENR SRC finances construction of cafeteria worth GHC500,000.00

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) Students’ Representative Council (SRC) is financing the construction of a cafeteria estimated at GHC500,000.00 at the Dormaa-Ahenkro campus of the institution.

The project, expected to be completed within six months would serve students and lecturers of the School of Agriculture and Technology and School of Geosciences occupying that campus.

The 150-seater capacity cafeteria designed with kitchen, manager’s office and washrooms would end the challenge of non-availability of prepared hot meals and a comfortable eating place at the campus

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region, Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University, said the lack of cafeteria since the commencement of the campus had been a great challenge for students and staff.

He said because of that many complaints were made but now with the intervention of the SRC through its good relationship with the University’s Management, that problem would be a thing of the past with the completion of the project.

Prof. Asare-Bediako expressed worry that two separate storey building structures meant for a library, offices, laboratories and Information- Communication and Technology (ICT) facility on the campus remained uncompleted.

He therefore appealed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund, corporate institutions, charitable organisations and philanthropists locally, nationally and internationally to assist the University for the completion of those projects.

The VC said the completion of those structures would allow for increased enrolment to support the laudable government’s flagship Free Senior High School programme to impact even more on the citizenry.

Dr. Dominic Otoo, the Dean of Students, UENR expressed gratitude to the SRC for the initiative, saying since it would help in reducing his work load, he would ensure that the project would be completed on schedule.

Mr. Richard Wiafe, the SRC President, said the primary mandate of the SRC was to seek for the holistic well-being of the students, hence, its decision to finance that project, which would ultimately contribute to smooth academic progress of the University.

Dr. Richard Kwasi Bannor, Dean for School of Agriculture and Technology, on behalf of the students and staff of the campus expressed gratitude to the SRC for such a support and hoped that if the remaining facilities were completed soon, the school would be in a stronger position to contribute its quota to national development in terms of research.