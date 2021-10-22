UER holds food bazaar to mark World Food Day

The Upper East Regional department of Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in collaboration with UE/URA Radio of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in Bolgatanga, has organized a food bazaar.

This was to show case locally prepared dishes of the Northern sector, to mark World Food Day.

The 2021 edition of the Day, on the theme, “Our actions are our future-better production, better nutrition, a better environment and better life” took place at the premises of the GBC with a display of local dishes such as TZ and accompanying soup, Tobaani, frafra potatoes, dishes made from local rice, Orange Sweet Potatoes dishes and drinks, Bambara beans and pudding made from beans among others.

Mr Ebenezer Onumah, the Regional Director of GBC refreshed the minds of participants on the significant role URA radio played in the 1980s to promote agricultural development and food security in the region.

He said the FM station would continue to disseminate agricultural related information to farmers.

Mr Rex Asanga, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, reiterated the significance of the day and noted that it was important to reflect on food security, hunger and food safety.

He called for a review of food production that would consider innovations to enable the region to produce food all year round as the area was running out of options considering the shrinking farm land sizes.

He noted that the government was keen on turning the fortunes of the country by eliminating food imports and ensuring food security with the implementation of agriculture subsidies and noted that the one district one factory initiative for processing of surplus food in the region was important.

He expressed appreciation to MOFA in the region for the innovations and measures being implemented to keep the region food secured and also improve vegetable production.

He advised MoFA to increase education and training of pesticide usage to guarantee safety of food and urged all stakeholders to take agriculture seriously.

The world food day is celebrated every October, 16 in remembrance of the formation of the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations founded in 1945 with a focus to tackle and eradicate global hunger.

It is celebrated in more than 160 countries in the world.