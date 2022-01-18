UESD Second Commencement Lecture highlights climate change mitigation

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), Somanya, in the Eastern Region has held its Second Commencement Lecture and Thanksgiving Service to herald the opening of the 2021/2022 academic year.

This year’s lecture was held on the theme: “Securing the Environment – The Role of the University in Mitigating Climate Change” with traditional authorities, senior and junior staff members as well as the public attending.

Professor Jonathan Narh Ayerley, Chairman of the UESD Council who chaired the function said the University was building a tradition and that at the beginning of every academic year, a Commencement Lecture and Thanksgiving Service would be held.

The lecture is expected to draw students closer to high personalities in society and boost their morale to study hard and strive for greater heights.

Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, Vice-Chancellor of the UESD noted that climate change affects everything concerning humans which has engaged the attention of the world.

In efforts to address climate change in the country, he said the university collaborated with the University of Ghana’s Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research to organise a workshop on climate change for farmer groups and organisations.

He expressed the hope that the lecture would stimulate the conscience of individuals and institutions working around the environment to rise and work together for Ghana to be able to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Executive Director, Environmental Protection Agency, said the Paris Agreement and the SDG 13 (Combat climate change and its impact) had paved the way for Ghana to forge ahead.

This, he said had culminated in the formulation of Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement that aligns the medium-term development plan of the country.

Ghana has since undertaken some major climate change mitigation efforts such as lowering deforestation and landscape restoration, promotion of renewable energy, sustainable production and consumption and alternative waste management.

Mr Kokofu urged the UESD authorities to aim at producing technologically hands-on or practical graduates in their approach to solving climate-induced problems.

“This would help bridge the gap between academic work, research and industry,” he added.

Professor Victor K. Agyeman, Director General, Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), advised students to go beyond their immediate school environment and explore outside it for more opportunities.

He urged them to have hope and confidence in themselves and that “when an opportunity strikes it is only those who are prepared that are able to take that opportunity and people would claim such people are lucky.”

Traditional authorities from Yilo Krobo Municipality, Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo Constituency, Officials of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality and students patronised the lecture.

The Thanksgiving Service was led by Rev Father Justine Mensah from Catholic Secretariat, Koforidua.

The UESD was established on August 5, 2020, with about 70 students but the student population had swelled to over 120 as authorities create several opportunities for more admission of students this year.