UESD spearheads gender-inclusive plastic pollution combat strategies

Dr Rosemary Anderson Akolaa, a lecturer at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), states that the institution is spearheading gender-inclusive strategies in the country’s struggle against plastic pollution.

She stated that because the effects of plastic pollution differed between men and women, it was critical to recognise the gendered aspect of the problem as innovative solutions were being researched.

Dr Akolaa told Ghana News Agency in an interview during the World Environment Day celebration as part of the global campaign ‘#BeatPlasticPollution: Empowering Gender-Inclusive Solutions for a Sustainable Future.’

She indicated that, as a university, the World Environment Day celebration highlighted the impact of plastic pollution and UESD’s role in finding sustainable solutions to the challenge.

Dr Akolaa noted that plastic pollution had a negative impact on both environmental degradation and human health, to the point where it was destroying ecosystems in the ocean and landfills.

She reiterated that plastic waste promoted the release of toxic compounds into the atmosphere, posing a threat to human life, particularly for women in their waste management, caregiving, and community resilience responsibilities.

Dr. Akolaa stated that the gendered effects of plastic pollution could not be ignored, adding, “Women, particularly in developing countries, are frequently at the forefront of refuse management, engaging in informal recycling and garbage collection.”

She stated that the UESD has implemented gender-inclusive strategies that have empowered women and encouraged their participation in environmental initiatives by involving women in decision-making processes, education, and training.

“Recognising the important role women play in caregiving and community resilience, the university also encourages women to participate in educational campaigns and outreach initiatives to raise awareness about the negative effects of plastic contamination,” she said.

Dr. Akolaa explained that the UESD collaborated with local communities to establish recycling centres not only to reduce plastic waste but also to create economic opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

She outlined how the university supports female-led businesses that focus on recycling, upcycling, and the creation of environmentally friendly plastic alternatives to promote economic empowerment and social change.

She urged all citizens to embrace gender inclusivity in the fight against plastic pollution for a more equitable and sustainable future for all by uniting under the “#BeatPlasticPollution campaign, empowering women and labour to eliminate plastic pollution from the world.”