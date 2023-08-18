UESD-UTAG strikes over non-payment of allowance  

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) chapter at University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) has commenced industrial action over the non-payment of their Online Teaching Support Allowance (OTSA).

The UESD-UTAG asked members to withdraw all teaching and teaching-related services effective Wednesday, August 16, 2023, until their allowance was paid by the Government.

This was contained in a press release from the Association and made available to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, the executives of UESD-UTAG had made several efforts to ensure that the Government paid its members the allowance over the past eighteen months without any success.

The statement noted that UESD-UTAG had earlier served a notice to the National Labour Commission (NLC) on June 13, 2023, declaring its intention to embark on an industrial action.

However, after appearing before the NLC on June 21, 2023, the Government was directed to resolve the issue of payment on or before the end of July 2023.

The statement added that Government failed to pay the OTSA despite the directives of NLC.

According to the statement, the UESD-UTAG resolved to give the Government an extension up to August 15, 2023, to pay all members their OTSA due them.

It stated that, again, the Government failed to pay, adding that “they saw this as a deliberate attempt” to frustrate them.”