UESD’s student population climbs to 612 in three years

Vice Chancellor Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) says the university is making progress in terms of student population growth with 612 students enrolled since its inception in August 2020.

The Vice Chancellor who made this known during the third matriculation ceremony of the University said the 2022/2023 academic year recorded 342 students, while the 2021/2022 academic year recorded 192, and the 2020/2021 academic year recorded 78 students.

The third batch of 342 students consists of 169 males and 173 females. 152 students were admitted to the School of Sustainable Development (SSD) and 190 to the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences (SNES).

The theme of the matriculation ceremony was “Securing the Environment: Water Our life.”

The matriculation oath and honour code were administered to the students by Mrs Mary Abena Agyepong, Registrar of UESD, and the matriculation pronouncement was performed by Professor Nyarko-Sampson.

Prof. Jonathan N. Ayertey, Chairman of the Council, UESD, congratulated the matriculants and stated that the university was committed to providing an education that not only provided them with the skills and knowledge to succeed in their chosen fields, but also empowered them to make a positive impact on the environment.

“We look forward to working with you in achieving our shared goal of securing the environment, specifically, our water resources, for the benefit of all,” he said.

The motto of UESD is, “Securing the Environment.” Its goal is to produce graduates who have the knowledge and skills needed to be change agents in the environment and sustainable development.