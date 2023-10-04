UEW female student allegedly commits suicide

A Level 300 Information and Communication Technology female student at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday October 3, 2023.

The deceased is alleged to have hanged herself with a sponge on a ceiling fan at her hostel room near the south campus in the early hours of Tuesday.

Per the information gathered at the scene by the Ghana News Agency, the deceased who is known as Ms Rita Ananey, stayed on campus after vacation for her industrial attachment.

The source said her boyfriend went to visit her but to his dismay, found her hanging on the ceiling fan and shouted for help, which attracted a few people around the hostel.

It said the matter was immediately reported to the police who came to the scene and after their normal procedures, moved the body to the Effutu Municipal Mortuary for preservation, autopsy, and further investigation.